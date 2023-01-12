American IRA Discusses What Makes the Best Self-Directed IRA Custodian
What makes the best Self-Directed IRA custodian? That was the question posed at a recent post at the American IRA blog.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Self-Directed retirement account can be a great way for investors to put aside money for retirement. But it does require working through a Self-Directed IRA custodian, which means that for many, the next step on the path towards retirement isn’t to open account, but to ask a simple question: what makes the best Self-Directed IRA custodian? Answering that question puts investors in the position of choosing from available custodians.
To help clarify how investors can find the qualities of the best Self-Directed IRA custodians, American IRA recently released a post that explains what these custodians might offer. For example, in its recent post, American IRA explained the difference between dynamic and static fees. While some Self-Directed IRA administration firms might offer dynamic fees that grow with the size of the investor’s account, American IRA offers static fees—which can stay put even if the retirement investor grows a large account.
American IRA spent the second section of its article explaining that a Self-Directed IRA custodian also has to facilitate a wide range of retirement investing options. After all, that’s one of the chief goals of many investors using a Self-Directed IRA—accessing a wider range of options, or maybe one option that a traditional IRA arrangement doesn’t allow. This gives investors the possibility of diversifying a portfolio or focusing on one key alternative asset class, such as real estate, as their primary strategy in building retirement wealth.
In the article, American IRA went on to explain that customer service and trustworthiness are also key features to look for within a Self-Directed IRA. This is, after all, a relationship that will be vital to the investor’s ultimate ability to pursue retirement wealth. Trustworthiness gives the investor confidence in future transactions, which can enable a lifetime of retirement investing through alternative asset classes.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
