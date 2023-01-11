PennDOT Reminds Motorists Seat Belts Save Lives

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 reminds motorists, including passengers, to buckle up for safety. Wearing your seat belt is your best defense against injury or death in the event of a crash. A seat belt increases your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60%. Despite this fact, far too many motorists still refuse to buckle up.

In 2021, there were 12,672 crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one person was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 378 fatalities and 1,064 suspected serious injuries. Locally in PennDOT District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties, there were 505 crashes where at least one person was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 27 fatalities and 68 suspected serious injuries in that same year.

In Pennsylvania, drivers and passengers 18 years and older are required to wear a seat belt when behind the wheel or in the front passenger seat. If you are a driver 18 or older and police pull you over for another violation, you will receive a second ticket if you or your front-seat passengers are not wearing seat belts.

Pennsylvania's Primary Seat Belt Law requires drivers and passengers under 18 years of age to buckle up anywhere in the vehicle. Additionally, drivers under 18 may not operate a vehicle where the number of passengers exceed the number of available seat belts.

Under Pennsylvania's Primary Child Passenger Safety Law, children under the age of 4 must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle. Additionally, children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until they meet the maximum weight or height requirements set by the manufacturer of the seat. Children must ride in an appropriate booster seat until their eighth birthday.

Research shows that child safety seats, when properly installed, reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers. Children under the age of 13 should always ride in the back seat for safety.

Although air bags are now prevalent for most vehicles, they must be used with a seat belt for maximum effectiveness. Air bag deployment without seat belts can be dangerous.

Remember, even on short trips, it is important to buckle up. Seat belts protect you and your loved ones in the event of a crash.

