Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 160 Superstructure Replacement Projects

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) over Otto Run and Route 160 (Mill Road) over South Fork Little Conemaugh River Superstructure Replacement Projects.

One part of the project, carrying Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) over Otto Run is located in Adams Township, Cambria County, PA, and will include removal of the existing bridge superstructure (barriers, sidewalk, deck, and beams). It will be replaced with a new superstructure with minimal roadway approach work. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

A second part of the project, carrying Route 160 (Mill Road) over the South Fork of the Little Conemaugh River is located in Croyle Township, Cambria County, PA, and will include removal of the existing bridge superstructure (barriers, sidewalk, deck, and beams). It will be replaced with a new superstructure with minimal roadway approach work. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael Fire Hall (also known as Adams Twp Vol Fire Co No 2), 849 Locust Street, St. Michael, PA 15951.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright by phone 814-696-7171 or by e-mail jhimmelwri@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





