Invoke Designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work
Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services
Invoke has earned the designation Solutions Partner based on achieving a partner capability score measured by performance, skilling, and customer success.
This recognition is a testament to our commitment to supporting our customers in embracing the latest technologies and strategies, unlocking greater productivity, collaboration, and security.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the designation Solutions Partner for Modern Work based on achieving a partner capability score measured by performance, skilling, and customer success.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
As a Solutions Partner for Modern Work, Invoke has demonstrated its broad capabilities to help customers boost their productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.
“Businesses can unlock greater productivity, collaboration, and security in the digital workplace,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to supporting our customers in embracing the latest technologies and strategies."
The nature of work has changed. Employees expect to work securely from anywhere, on any device, and they put a high premium on work that enriches and fulfills them. When their productivity tools enhance the quality and effectiveness of their work experience, they’re happier, more valuable, and more likely to stay. Companies need to provide that empowerment, but they also need to protect vital IT assets.
With Microsoft Modern Work solutions, customers can improve employee productivity and satisfaction, and create more seamless communication and collaboration across locations and platforms while maintaining the security and integrity of systems and data. As a Solutions Partner for Modern Work, Invoke has both the commitment to training and accreditation and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.
About Invoke
Invoke is a top-tier Microsoft Partner specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As a top 10 Microsoft Security partner based in the United States with several Microsoft MVPs on the team, we have a proven track record of success and a commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest technologies, excelling in Modern Work, Security, Digital Infrastructure, and Digital and App Innovation, as well as having earned numerous specializations and Solution Partner designations. Choose Invoke for your Microsoft Cloud solutions and experience the difference.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn