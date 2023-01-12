Growfitter’s India’s Fittest State Challenge Offers Rewards Worth Rs. 1 Crore in the Biggest Fitness Movement
MUMBAI, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growfitter, India’s biggest health and wellness rewards platform, which was featured on Shark Tank India Season 1 and landed a deal from Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO of boAt) is launching India’s Fittest State Challenge with prizes worth Rs. 1 Crore up for grabs.
It's time for India to march for freedom from obesity. Growfitter is here to support the Government's Fit India Movement. Participate in India's Fittest State Challenge and win mega rewards from a prize pool worth Rs. 1 Crore, prizes like an Electric Scooter, Apple iPhone 14, PowerMax Treadmill, Sony PlayStation 5, boAt Smartwatch, and many more. The winning state will also win a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakhs.
To participate in India’s Fittest State Challenge, download the Growfitter app from the Play Store or App Store and head to the Challenge section. Select your state and join the Fittest State Challenge. Growfitter is also hosting a grand referral challenge with an exciting prize pool worth Rs. 50 lakhs just for referrals. All those who join The Fittest State Challenge will get instant and automatic access to the Referral Challenge, so get walking and start referring!
The previously launched Fittest City Challenge was a roaring success. 2 lakh participants walked numerous steps to stay fit and won prizes worth Rs. 50 lakhs. Now, this challenge is even bigger and better because people from each of India’s 29 states will participate for rewards worth Rs. 1 crore.
Harshit Sethy, CTO & Co-founder of Growfitter said, "We are thrilled to launch this campaign pan-India, as a premier league for fitness. Our mission is to motivate Indians all over the country to lead a healthier lifestyle by offering assured rewards worth Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 25 lakhs to the winning state."
Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boAt said, “It’s great to see Growfitter focusing on improving the nation’s health and fitness. We’re excited to be a part of India’s Fittest State Challenge, and we hope everyone is equally excited to participate and win free boAt smartwatches & other rewards.”
Over 25 brands are sponsoring this campaign to make this a national event. Partners include, NEAR India, 777 Bet Live, boAt, PowerMax, Defy, Dr. Vaidya, HealthifyMe, Hyperice, EaseMyTrip, Otrix, Beauty Scentiments, WrapCart, Source of Supplement, Actofit, Fit Nutrition, and many more.
Tobias Bauer, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund said, “Growfitter has set out to become a company that recognized the importance of health and fitness. We are thrilled to be supporting Growfitter in their journey of promoting a healthier India.”
NEAR Protocol, a highly scalable and secure blockchain network has backed Growfitter to build on Web3 and will soon introduce its token, GFIT and supporting Smart Contract. Growfitter will offer participation Medals & certificates in the form of NFTs for competing in the Fittest State Challenge. Growfitter is one of the first Indian startups to transition to Web3 for geographical expansion.
With The Fittest State Challenge, every citizen gets a chance to be the catalyst of change and fight for freedom from obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. Also, everyone can win mind-blowing rewards for making fitness and health a priority. Everyone is encouraged to start with one step that can lead to an electrifying fitness movement across the country.
About Growftter
Growfitter's reward partners include Amazon, Byju's, Puma, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Ajio, Jockey, Myntra, Lakme, ixigo, Tata 1mg, EaseMyTrip, PharmEasy, MediBuddy, MyGlamm, Clovia, Gaana, Ind Money, Give India, Hammer, Max Protein, Otrix, Cloud Tailor, Times Point and 100+ more brands for its reward program.
The Growfitter app is available on Android App Store & iOS Play Store. It has more than 10 lakh downloads across 200 cities. And rewards worth more than Rs. 7 crores have already been redeemed. Growfitter also gained recognition in March 2022 when it raised a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, DevX Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Blockchain Founder Funds, Baksh Capital, JPIN, and others.
Sanmati Pande
Growfitter
email us here