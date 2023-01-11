Submit Release
LABEL STAMP “LUNAR YEAR OF THE RABBIT”

MACAU, January 11 - Please be informed that starting from 9:00a.m. on 1st February (Wednesday) 2023, the new label stamps “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” will be available for sale at the designated automatic stamp vending machines as below:

No.

Model

Location

4

Klussendorf 631

General Post Office, Lobby

Monday – Friday 09:00 - 18:00

Saturday 09:00 - 13:00

（Except public holidays）

 

18

Nagler N104

30

Nagler N104

(37,38)

Newvision Elite

15

Klussendorf 631

Communications Museum, Ground Floor

Monday – Friday 09:00 - 17:30

（Except public holidays）

 

 

19

Nagler N104

23

Nagler N104

26

Nagler N104

39

Newvision Elite

Remarks:

1.     The time limit for each customer of stamp vending machine is 5 minutes.

The service of the relevant machines will be temporarily suspended for the installation of the new label stamps from 9:00 a.m. on 31 st January 2023. The operation of the machines will be resumed on the following day starting from 9:00 a.m.

