LABEL STAMP “LUNAR YEAR OF THE RABBIT”
MACAU, January 11 - Please be informed that starting from 9:00a.m. on 1st February (Wednesday) 2023, the new label stamps “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” will be available for sale at the designated automatic stamp vending machines as below:
|
No.
|
Model
|
Location
|
4
|
Klussendorf 631
|
General Post Office, Lobby
Monday – Friday 09:00 - 18:00
Saturday 09:00 - 13:00
（Except public holidays）
|
18
|
Nagler N104
|
30
|
Nagler N104
|
(37,38)
|
Newvision Elite
|
15
|
Klussendorf 631
|
Communications Museum, Ground Floor
Monday – Friday 09:00 - 17:30
（Except public holidays）
|
19
|
Nagler N104
|
23
|
Nagler N104
|
26
|
Nagler N104
|
39
|
Newvision Elite
|
Remarks:
|
1. The time limit for each customer of stamp vending machine is 5 minutes.
The service of the relevant machines will be temporarily suspended for the installation of the new label stamps from 9:00 a.m. on 31 st January 2023. The operation of the machines will be resumed on the following day starting from 9:00 a.m.