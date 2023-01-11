LABEL STAMP “LUNAR YEAR OF THE RABBIT”

MACAU, January 11 - Please be informed that starting from 9:00a.m. on 1st February (Wednesday) 2023, the new label stamps “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” will be available for sale at the designated automatic stamp vending machines as below:

No. Model Location 4 Klussendorf 631 General Post Office, Lobby Monday – Friday 09:00 - 18:00 Saturday 09:00 - 13:00 （Except public holidays） 18 Nagler N104 30 Nagler N104 (37,38) Newvision Elite 15 Klussendorf 631 Communications Museum, Ground Floor Monday – Friday 09:00 - 17:30 （Except public holidays） 19 Nagler N104 23 Nagler N104 26 Nagler N104 39 Newvision Elite Remarks: 1. The time limit for each customer of stamp vending machine is 5 minutes.

The service of the relevant machines will be temporarily suspended for the installation of the new label stamps from 9:00 a.m. on 31 st January 2023. The operation of the machines will be resumed on the following day starting from 9:00 a.m.