Stephen Kenney Joins Gray Private Wealth as Director of Client Development

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray Private Wealth, LLC, a leading advisory firm that assists clients in growing, preserving, and protecting wealth, has announced that Stephen V. Kenney, CFA®, CFP® has joined the firm as Director of Client Development. Kenney will work to create new opportunities for growth for the firm and its clients.

Kenney has over three decades of wealth management experience with several major Boston investment firms. Earlier in his career he also served as an attorney in private law practice. Prior to joining Gray Private Wealth Kenney served as Principal at Perago Partners, LLC; CEO of Boston Financial Management LLC; Co-founder and Managing Director of SCS Financial Services, LLC; and Executive Vice President of Atlantic Trust.

“Throughout his professional journey, Steve has proven his ability to embrace the vision his clients have for their future, then create a pathway to help ensure they attain their goals.,” said Dan Romano, CPA, PFS, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Gray Private Wealth, LLC.

Stephen Kenney graduated from Boston College with a B.A. in Economics, earned his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Finance from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University, and a J.D. from Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the College for Financial Planning (CFP).

Founded in 1999, Gray Private Wealth, LLC takes a comprehensive approach to the sophisticated wealth management needs of wealthy individuals and families with tailored asset management and investment strategies that incorporates a broad array of investment, planning and wealth management services. Additional information is available by calling (781) 232-2020 or visiting www.grayprivatewealth.com.