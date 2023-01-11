Brinton Vision Released New Information on LASIK Alternatives

St. Louis, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Brinton Vision, the leading vision correction center in the St. Louis area, recently published an article about the many LASIK alternatives for vision correction. A leading specialty refractive practice, Brinton Vision offers the complete portfolio of LASIK variations to meet a wide variety of patient vision needs.

LASIK is a type of laser eye surgery that uses lasers to treat refractive errors that cause nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism in patients. Unfortunately, not everyone is a candidate for LASIK, even though it can successfully eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses. Therefore, LASIK may not be the best option for vision correction for a small percentage of people.

Brinton Vision specializes in a broad range of LASIK vision correction alternatives to meet a variety of vision problems. If LASIK isn't the best option for a patient, there are a variety of other vision correction options to consider. SMILE, Custom Lens Replacement, SBK, KAMRA Inlay, EVO ICL, and PRK are some of the LASIK alternatives Brinton Vision offers to its patients.

The article compares the six alternatives to LASIK and gives information on what each procedure is and how they are similar and different from LASIK. Brinton Vision believes that no single approach works for all patients who need vision correction surgery. Therefore, to help more people achieve successful outcomes, they provide the full spectrum of vision correction options. Brinton Vision only performs procedures for vision correction, and we do it very well.

Brinton Vision's state-of-the-art laser eye surgery center is situated in Creve Coeur, Missouri, not far from St. Louis. It is the only full-time refractive surgery center in Missouri that does LASIK and its six contemporary variations, including SBK, SMILE, Visian ICL, KAMRA Inlay, RLE (refractive lens exchange), and PRK. For more information about vision correction, contact Brinton Vision at (314) 375-2020 or visit BrintonVision.com.

###

For more information about Brinton Vision, contact the company here:

Brinton Vision

Jami Brinton

314-375-2020

info@brintonvision.com

Brinton Vision

555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 310

St. Louis, MO 63141

Jami Brinton