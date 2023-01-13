RetailNext Wins IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year
Retail intelligence leader, RetailNext, wins a prestigious award for the game-changing Aurora sensor that brings IoT and AI to the retail space.
It shows that our Aurora sensor technology has stood the test of time in improving retailers’ businesses, increasing their operational efficiencies, and providing enhanced customer experiences”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert in retail intelligence and traffic analytics for brick-and-mortar stores, has been selected as a winner in the seventh annual IoT Breakthrough Awards, taking home “IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year” for its next-generation Aurora sensor. In winning the award, chosen by IoT Breakthrough, RetailNext beat out more than 4,000 nominations from around the world. The award win comes just as RetailNext prepares to showcase its latest innovative solutions and industry-leading expertise at NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show (booth 5921) in New York City from 15 - 17 January 2023.
— Alexei Agratchev, Co-Founder and CEO of RetailNext
RetailNext’s market-leading Aurora sensor transforms physical location analytics by bringing game-changing IoT and AI sensing capabilities to the retail space, from visual merchandising to asset protection. Powered by a patented algorithm, it combines 3D imagery and deep learning to achieve unparalleled performance and accuracy. The “IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year” award recognizes RetailNext for its unique products that solve the retail industry’s biggest challenges, optimizing store performance so retailers can make more money amid tough economic climates and enhance customer experiences.
RetailNext’s innovative technology provides an abundance of data-driven intelligence into shopper journeys, demographics, visit duration, repeat visit rate, and more, with no privacy risks for retailers or customers.
Brands that adopt credible retail analytics are not only successful in pivoting to new opportunities, but they’re also pioneering new customer experiences and remaining future-fit. This is why RetailNext’s products are an important part of any brand’s strategy to be profitable in an era when shoppers have more choices than ever for how to shop and as retailers deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 and subsequent economic struggles that have caused many consumers to exercise spend thriftiness.
“We’re proud to win such a prestigious award as the IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year,” said RetailNext Co-founder and CEO, Alexei Agratchev. “More importantly, it shows that our Aurora sensor technology has stood the test of time in improving retailers’ businesses, increasing their operational efficiencies, and providing radically enhanced customer experiences. Whether you’re a big retailer or a DTC brand opening up its first store, Aurora turns your brick-and-mortar retail presence into a data-driven powerhouse.”
IoT Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation. The IoT Breakthrough Awards honor technology, service, company, and product excellence around achievements in IoT categories, including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT, Smart City, Consumer IoT, and more.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform bringing e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.
More than 400 brands in 90+ countries use RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs.
RetailNext also recently announced it received $42 million in capital growth funding from Colbeck Capital Management to support ongoing growth and market demand and has unveiled an exciting lineup of products for 2023 that combine innovation with quality to save customers money while increasing their efficiency and profitability.
RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn