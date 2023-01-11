Sports Technology Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10% between (2021–2027) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The market for sports technology is dominated by a handful of large corporations, such as Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas.

In the forecast period of 2021–2027, the global sports technology market is expected to grow to USD 43 billion at a 10 % CAGR, thanks to the increasing adoption of emerging technologies owing to digitization, which has created a substantial demand for the sector.



Sports Technology Market Growth Drivers and Risks

It is anticipated that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics, will drive the sports technology market over the next few years. In addition to the digital transformation of sports arenas, team management emphasizes viewership engagement, which boosts demand for technology-driven sports decision-making.

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and data analytics, as well as social media integration, across several sports. As well as the digital transformation of stadiums, a strong emphasis on audience engagement and entertainment activities is expected to drive demand for technology-driven services in the sports arena.



Sports Technology Market Keyplayers

Sports Technology Market Segmentations

By Component

• Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment

• Software (On-premise, Cloud)

• Services (Training & Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Managed/Outsourced Services)

By Sports

• Baseball

• Basketball

• Cricket

• Cycling

• Football

• Golf

• Rugby

• Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, and Athletics)



By Application

• Active (Tracking, Decision Making)

• Passive (Analytics and Statistics, Tactics and Simulation, Training, Game Performance Analysis, Team Analysis & Management, Injury and Health Analysis)

By End-user

• Coaches

• Clubs

• Leagues

• Sports Associations

• Others (Athletes and Sports Person)



Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . SPORTS TECHNOLOGY – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sports

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-user

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL SPORTS TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS BY COMPONENT

6.1 Overview by Component

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Component

6.4 Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Software (On-premise, Cloud) Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Services (Training & Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Managed/Outsourced Services) Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

…toc continued



