Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11% between (2022–2028) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some major players in this market include uniQure NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Benitec Biopharma, PYC Therapeutics Limited, Imugene Ltd,

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Value and CAGR

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2016 to $** billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11%. The increasing awareness about the potential applications of nucleic acid-based therapies is fuelling the growth of this market. Various types of nucleic acids are being used in gene therapy, including DNA, RNA, and retroviral vectors.

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The key factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing incidence of genetic diseases and the advances in molecular biology and sequencing techniques. However, the high cost associated with these therapies is likely to restrain its growth.

Some of the key risks involved in nucleic acid based gene therapy include adverse effects caused by viral vectors utilized in these therapies, lack of efficacy of certain novel products due to insufficient clinical data, and competition from generic drugs.



Browse full report with Figures and more - https://douglasinsights.com/nucleic-acid-based-gene-therapy-market



Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Keyplayers

Some major players in this market include uniQure NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Benitec Biopharma, PYC Therapeutics Limited, Imugene Ltd, Benitec Biopharma Ltd, EdiGene, Inc., GenScript, Biomics Biotechnologies (Nantong) Co., Ltd., Auris Medical Holding Ltd, Akcea Therapeutics, Arctoris Limited, BioNTech SE, Freeline Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Cellectis, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Voyager Therapeutics Inc., Roche Holding AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen Brasil, Biogen Brazil, Novartis, Middle East Gene Therapy Company, DEVA, Biotchpharma, Gene Vector Technologies, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Pluristem, Merck, Sanofi, Adcock Ingram

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Segmentations

By Nucleic Acid Technology:

• Anti-Sense And Anti-Gene Oligonucleotides;

• Sirna And Rna Interference;

• Gene Transfer Therapy;

• Ribozymes;

• Aptamers;

• Others

By Application:

• Oncology;

• Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders;

• Rare Diseases;

• Others

By End User:

• Hospitals And Clinics;

• Academic And Research Institutes

Table of content-

1. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Technology

6.3. Segmentation By Application

6.4. Segmentation By End-User

7. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Nucleic Acid Technology

7.2.1. Anti-Sense and Anti-Gene Oligonucleotides

7.2.2. siRNA and RNA Interference

7.2.3. Gene Transfer Therapy

7.2.4. Ribozymes

7.2.5. Aptamers

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Oncology

7.3.2. Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders

7.3.3. Rare Diseases

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Segmentation By End-User

7.4.1. Hospitals And Clinics

7.4.2. Academic And Research Institutes

8. Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Global Research Initiatives And Funding

8.2. Integration Of Advanced Technologies In Gene Therapy

8.3. Increasing Partnerships And Acquisitions For Promoting Gene Therapy

8.4. Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development

8.5. Growing Investments and Manufacturing Facility Expansion

8.6. Rising Focus On Gene Editing

…….toc continued

Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/nucleic-acid-based-gene-therapy-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/