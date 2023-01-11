Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.2% between (2022–2028) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market Value and CAGR

The market for natural flavors and fragrances is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The growth is mainly attributable to increasing demand from the food & beverages industry owing to the preference for healthier foods and beverages. In addition, increased awareness about the health benefits of using natural ingredients is also expected to boost the market uptake.

Natural Flavors and fragrances are made from plants and animals. These sources include vegetables, fruits, meat, spices, fish, roots, leaves, and more. Fruit and vegetables contain rich properties that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as adding flavor to food or enhancing the fragrance of beverages.

Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market Growth Drivers and Risks

As a result of rapidly growing populations, rapid urbanization, and increasing per capita incomes, consumers are spending more on food and consumer goods, enabling them to buy fast-moving consumer goods such as packaged food, dairy products, baked goods, and beverages. The demand for flavours & fragrances is being driven by these factors.

Furthermore, the rapidly growing food & beverage and cosmetic industries contribute to the growth of the regional flavours & fragrances market.

However, Fluctuating raw material prices, as well as strict regulations and rules imposed by governments across countries on how to use Natural Flavours and Fragrances, will restrain market growth.

Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the global natural flavors and fragrances market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, The Coca-Cola Company, InBev SA/NV (IBV), L'Oreal SA/NV (L'OREAL), Procter & Gamble Co., Ltd. (P&G), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB), and SABMiller plc (SABMiller).

Natural Flavors And Fragrances Market Segmentations

By Product

• Essential Oils

• Oleoresins

• Dried Crops

• Herbal Extracts

• Others

By Technology

• Fermentation

• Extraction

• Distillation

• Others

By Application

• Flavors

• Fragrances

Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . NATURAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

…toc continued

