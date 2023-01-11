Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some of the market's major players include Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Nestle Nutrition, and Baxter International.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Value and CAGR

The Enteral Feeding Formulas market is expected to reach $** billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing geriatric populations and enhanced patient comfort through improved feeding methods.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A growing geriatric population, an increase in metabolic and chronic disorders, and an increase in patient care expenditure are driving the enteral feeding formula market. In 2018, the World Heart Federation reported that coronary heart disease was the leading cause of death worldwide. A staggering 3.8 million men and 3.4 million women die of coronary heart disease each year, and 80% of those deaths happen in low- and middle-income countries.

The increased number of premature births as well as the growing nutritional deficiencies in infants and pregnant women will lead to an increase in the demand for nutritional requirements, which will ultimately drive the growth of the overall market.



Browse full report with Figures and more - https://douglasinsights.com/enteral-feeding-formulas-market



Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Keyplayers

Some of the market's major players include Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Nestle Nutrition, and Baxter International.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Segmentations

By Product

• Standard formula

• Disease-specific formula

By Flow Type

• Intermittent feeding flow

• Continuous feeding flow

By Stage

• Adult

• Pediatric

By Indication

• Alzheimer’s

• Nutrition Deficiency

• Cancer Care

• Diabetes

• Chronic Kidney Diseases

• Orphan Diseases

• Dysphagia

• Pain Management

• Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals (Cardiology, Neurology, Critical Care (ICU), Oncology, Others)

• Home Care

By Sales Channel

• Online Sales

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/enteral-feeding-formulas-market



Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/

