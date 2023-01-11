Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dental surgical devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s dental surgical devices and equipment market forecast, the dental surgical devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $11.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The growth in the dental surgical devices and equipment market is due to the rise in dental diseases coupled with the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dental surgical devices and equipment market share. Major players in the dental surgical devices and equipment market include Sirona, Planmeca, DentalEZ, KaVo Group, LM Dental.

Trending Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trend

An increasing number of companies are investing in 3D printing technology in dental surgical devices and the Instrument market. 3D printing technology is a process of making complex 3-D structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession. In this market, 3D Printing technology is used for the production of drill guides for dental implants, the preparation of physical models for prosthodontics, orthodontics, and surgery, the production of dental, craniomaxillofacial, and orthopedic implants, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for the implant and dental restorations. The major players are using 3D Printing technology to produce devices like 3D printed braces, dental crowns, and implants as well.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Electrosurgical Systems, Ultrasonic Instruments

• By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

• By Application: Bone Abnormalities, Reconstructive Post-Mortem Dental Profiling, Cysts, Comparative Dental Identification, Fractures

• By Geography: The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental surgical devices and equipment is used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injuries.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and dental surgical devices and equipment market analysis on dental surgical devices and equipment global market size, drivers and dental surgical devices and equipment market trends, dental surgical devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and dental surgical devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The dental surgical devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business