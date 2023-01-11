Eggshell Membrane Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 15% between (2022–2028) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some of the prominent players in the market include Kewpie Corporation, Mitushi Biopharma, Biova LLC, Eggbrane (DEPP B.V.), Microcore Research Laboratories.

The global eggshell membrane market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2019-2028.

The global eggshell membrane market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2019-2028. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain and big data are expected to fuel the growth of the eggshell membrane market.

Some of the key factors that are likely to drive the growth of the eggshell membrane market include increasing demand from various end users such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural sector. In addition, rising awareness about environmental aspects associated with disposable packaging is also likely to augur well for the growth of this market.



Eggshell Membrane Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Market growth for eggshell membranes is expected to exceed 15% during the forecast period due to changing consumer lifestyles and changing consumption patterns. Nutraceuticals and food & beverage companies have increasingly used eggshell membranes as an ingredient. The eggshell membrane market has also experienced high growth opportunities due to the increasing number of benefits offered by manufacturers for preventive healthcare and skin care.

One of the major factors fostering the growth of the eggshell membrane powder market is the increasing adoption of eggshell membrane powder to improve health. Furthermore, it is used more frequently in the beauty industry and food and beverage industry to reduce joint pain for patients suffering from osteoarthritis.

Eggshell membrane powder market growth is also determined by the rising need for geriatric population, growing demand for pet supplements and rising consumption due to dietary calcium prevalence.

Eggshell Membrane Market Keyplayers

Eggshell Membrane Market Segmentations

By application

• Cosmetics & personal care

• pharmaceutical/nutraceutical

• animal feed

• others



Table of Content-

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

5.1. Impact on Growth Strategies

5.2. Impact on Operations and Supply Chain

5.3. Impact on the Investments in the F&B, Nutraceuticals, and Feed Industry

5.4. Impact on Product Roll-outs Plans

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Rules & Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Eggshell Membrane Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Leading Eggshell Membrane Manufacturers

9.2. Technological Assessment

9.3. By Application

9.4. By Region

9.5. M&A Activities

10. Parent Market Overview

10.1. Global Food & Beverages Industry

10.2. Global Nutraceutical Industry

10.3. Global Cosmetics Industry

…..toc continued

