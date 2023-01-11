Helping Police Forces Maintain Public Order

LOBO stored in the Police Operations Van Training on protestor Protestor Safety

How West Yorkshire Police train to ensure protestor safety in the UK

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Yorkshire Police, together with all Police Forces across the UK, are tasked to maintain public order. An example of this could be that a protestor has attached themselves to scaffolding poles or girders inside an oil refinery, fracking site, or motorway bridge - and refuses to move.Police Operations Teams attend many locations, and their job is to remove protestors from a potentially dangerous situation safely. For example, it is a perfect fit for Police Forces, deployed when a protestor has tied themselves around the neck to a high-up structure.The LOBO System helps gain access to the protestor, and having removed the rope around the protestor's neck, the Police can safely lower them to the ground.Since 2005, the LOBO System has provided a safe and versatile tool to deal with protestor control. The LOBO System is a versatile work platform that combines the flexibility and strength of scaffolding with aluminium towers.Since no assembly tools are required, it can be quickly configured into any shape or size. LOBO consists of modular steel pieces and is especially advantageous for accessing restricted & awkward areas.The West Yorkshire Police have a dedicated Operations van which has been modified to allow for the LOBO to be cleverly flat-packed, saving space for other equipment and ensuring they always have the LOBO System kit ready.The Specialist Operations Manager at the WYP Training Centre comments: "The LOBO System is great to use when controlling protests and riots. It's sturdy, especially when you're up high, and it also flat-packs nicely in our van for safekeeping."

