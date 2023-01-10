Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,884 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation

RUSSIA, January 10 - A protocol was signed on the statistics of railway freight traffic between the two countries in 2022 and their plans for this year.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar at a meeting on business issues

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar at a meeting on business issues

10 January 2023

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. A protocol on the statistics of railway shipments between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2022, and the plans for this year, was also signed

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. A protocol on the statistics of railway shipments between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2022, and the plans for this year, was also signed

10 January 2023

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar at a meeting on business issues

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation and the main areas of bilateral interaction. They analysed in detail joint steps to develop cooperation in industry, trade, transport, energy and the humanitarian field, as well as the prospects for deepening integration in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mr Overchuk confirmed Russia’s interest in taking part in infrastructure and energy projects that are vital for the economy of Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, Russian Railways and the Kazakhstan Temir Joly national company signed a protocol on the statistics of railway shipments between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2022 and the plans for this year.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.