Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation

RUSSIA, January 10 - A protocol was signed on the statistics of railway freight traffic between the two countries in 2022 and their plans for this year.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar at a meeting on business issues 10 January 2023

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation and the main areas of bilateral interaction. They analysed in detail joint steps to develop cooperation in industry, trade, transport, energy and the humanitarian field, as well as the prospects for deepening integration in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mr Overchuk confirmed Russia’s interest in taking part in infrastructure and energy projects that are vital for the economy of Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, Russian Railways and the Kazakhstan Temir Joly national company signed a protocol on the statistics of railway shipments between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2022 and the plans for this year.