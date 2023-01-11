Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,941 in the last 365 days.

Clean Energy Fund (CEF) – Rural Clean Energy Grants

Commerce is now accepting applications for funding from the Rural Clean Energy program. This Clean Energy Fund (CEF) program supports dairy digester bioenergy projects and clean energy research, development and implementation in Washington’s rural communities.

Applications are due March 23, 2023.

The program provides $4.6 million in clean energy grant funding. There will be one single solicitation with three separate track:

  1. Dairy digester bioenergy projects: Approximately $1.8 million is available for projects that enhance the viability of dairy digesters.
  2. Rural clean energy innovation projects: Approximately $1.8 million is available to support rural communities in advancing innovative clean energy projects.
  3. Tribal projects: A minimum of $921,500 is available for tribal governments, designated subdivisions and agencies to advance dairy digester and rural clean energy innovation projects

Pre-Application Conferences

Two virtual pre-application conferences will provide more information and answer questions to assist grant applicants. Participation is not a prerequisite for submitting an application. Recordings from each conference will be posted to the website.

 

You just read:

Clean Energy Fund (CEF) – Rural Clean Energy Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.