Clean Energy Fund (CEF) – Rural Clean Energy Grants

Commerce is now accepting applications for funding from the Rural Clean Energy program. This Clean Energy Fund (CEF) program supports dairy digester bioenergy projects and clean energy research, development and implementation in Washington’s rural communities.

Applications are due March 23, 2023.

The program provides $4.6 million in clean energy grant funding. There will be one single solicitation with three separate track:

Dairy digester bioenergy projects: Approximately $1.8 million is available for projects that enhance the viability of dairy digesters. Rural clean energy innovation projects: Approximately $1.8 million is available to support rural communities in advancing innovative clean energy projects. Tribal projects: A minimum of $921,500 is available for tribal governments, designated subdivisions and agencies to advance dairy digester and rural clean energy innovation projects

Pre-Application Conferences

Two virtual pre-application conferences will provide more information and answer questions to assist grant applicants. Participation is not a prerequisite for submitting an application. Recordings from each conference will be posted to the website.