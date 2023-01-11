Submit Release
Land Capacity Guidance 30-day comment period

In December, Commerce published draft guidance for how local governments should plan for sufficient land capacity for the future housing needs of all economic segments in their community. In tandem with this guidance, Commerce was required to develop projected housing need numbers by income level (linked to Excel file tool with draft numbers). These are developed at a countywide level with recommendations for local allocation based on regional coordination. You can submit comments and questions on this draft Land Capacity Guidance through Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Laura Hodgson at Laura.Hodgson@commerce.wa.gov.

You can sign up to receive HB 1220 project updates by entering your email address on the project webpage using the “Subscribe” button on the right side of the page.

