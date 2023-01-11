Submit Release
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls responds to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls released the following statement regarding Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address on Tuesday:

“The agenda offered tonight by Gov. Reynolds is full of promises and paybacks for the ultra-rich, big corporations and out-of-state interests trying to impose their will on our state,” Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said. “But it offers almost nothing for Iowa’s middle-class families.”

“Iowans did not give the governor a mandate to defund public education and weaken our community schools. Iowans did not give Republicans a mandate for more giveaways to the ultra-rich or culture wars that pit us against each other,” Wahls said. “Governor Reynolds’ speech tonight badly misread the needs of our state and the priorities of the folks she was elected to represent.”

“Senate Democrats are ready to set aside the ideological agendas, skip the special interest giveaways, and serve the needs of everyday Iowans,” Wahls said. “We hope Gov. Reynolds will join us.”

