“A Light on Those Who are Confused” Biblical Christianity 101: Basics of The Faith for a New Generation by: Rick Combs
MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Combs has been in the ministry for over 40 years—involved in every variety of churches since he received Christ in 1965. He questions how we should really read and interpret the gospel. Biblical Christianity 101: Basic of The Faith for a New Generation, deciphers the biblical readings; as he turns stones and shows us the other side of what we are not seeing. Having published three other books already, he continues his journey by taking a step back as he reflects the passages of Christ.
The book offers a handful of thought provoking questions towards salvation, and the basics of faith. Can you really trust the bible? In its ambiguity can you really conform to it as “just” and “right?” Rick stresses that a “feel good” - “meet my needs” gospel is not the message; he applies an easy-to-read guide in faith. He throws light on those who are confused. The pages are filled with many of the bible’s passages with Rick’s comments; being clear and thorough.
The lack of biblical knowledge of the common Christian was one of Rick’s motivations. He wishes to spread the gospel with clarity in this day. “God’s Word is supposed to be guiding our lives and giving us a foundation to stabilize us. In reality, it is doing anything but... because we don’t know the Scriptures. I am not talking about being a Bible scholar or theologian. Just the basics will certainly do.” Rick said.
Biblical Christianity 101: Basic of The Faith for a New Generation is perfect for personal devotions, group Bible studies, Sunday School classes—for all ages. For more information, contact him at support@tomeliterary.com. His website is www.biblicalchristianity101.com where you can find all of his articles and books.
Anna Cortez
