January 10 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Presents the Inaugural InnovateCO Forum & Data Challenge

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 10, 2023 - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is proud to present the inaugural InnovateCO Forum and Data Challenge. The events will bring together the nonprofit, business, entrepreneur, government and tech communities of Colorado to share ideas and issues that may be addressed using public data.

The InnovateCO Forum on May 19 is a one-day event featuring leading data authorities and front-line data practitioners offering their experience and insight in educational sessions to the nonprofit, economic development, tech, and business communities. The event is designed to bring businesses, support organizations, technology and data providers together for discussions on best practices to turn public data into business efficiencies.

The Forum will include the InnovateCO Data Challenge final competition and networking event. The challenge will ask competitors to develop solutions that address key Colorado business issues. This year, the competition will be a single track, sustainability-, environmental-, green-themed data-analytics competition. Teams will compete to integrate Colorado's public data into analytics useful for Colorado's business decision-makers.

The InnovateCO Data Challenge will begin in late March and end with a pitch battle hosted as the capstone event to the InnovateCO Forum on May 19. The InnovateCO Data Challenge will be a new, slimmed down and more targeted version of the former Go Code Colorado competition.

The InnovateCO Forum and Data Challenge will consist of a series of virtual and in-person events:

March 30: InnovateCO Data Challenge Kick-Off

April 15: Mentor Workshop #1

April 26: Mentor Workshop #2

May 3: Submissions due

May 19: Final Pitch Competition and Awards Event

The event is completely free to enter.

If you or your organization would like to be involved in this year’s InnovateCO Forum & Data Challenge without participating in the competition, there are several partnership opportunities available. To learn more, please visit bic.coloradosos.gov.