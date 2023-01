Zyler CEO, Alexander Berend

Experience for fashion brand Jaeger was added to two UK M&S stores

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK department store Marks & Spencer and technology company Zyler partnered to deliver an in-store virtual try-on experience. M&S brought the technology to their Oxford Circus and Harrogate branches, where the feature was trialed with clothing brand Jaeger .The introduction of this technology provides a personalized shopping journey where customers become the model. Shoppers add a head and shoulders photo and basic measurements to see themselves digitally in the Jaeger collection. Sales assistants guide customers through the process and give style advice.CEO of Zyler, Alexander Berend, describes the partnership as “a wonderful opportunity to get customers excited about shopping in-store. Shoppers could see themselves in the entire Jaeger range, including items not in stock at that location, to find the best items for them”. He adds, “We are delighted to be working with such an iconic brand as Marks & Spencer to improve the shopping experience”.Zyler is a virtual try-on solution for fashion brands and retailers that allows their customers to try on clothing in just a few simple steps. Zyler was created by Anthropics Technology, an AI technology solutions company based in London, UK. Further details can be found at: https:// www.zyler.com /.