Governor Abbott Appoints Allred And Williams, Reappoints Elliott To Teacher Retirement System of Texas Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brittny Allred and Elvis Williams and reappointed John Elliott to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027. The Board manages retirement and other benefits for teachers and employees of the state's public schools and institutions of higher education.

Brittny Allred of Dallas is a principal of Luther King Capital Management, an investment advisory firm with approximately $22 billion in assets under management. Previously, she held positions as an equity research associate at Stephens Inc. and investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. She is active in the philanthropic community in Dallas. She received the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth, where she previously served on the board. Allred received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Elvis Williams of Fair Oaks Ranch is assistant superintendent of operations at Edgewood Independent School District, where he oversees several departments within the school’s operations division including transportation, inventory and warehousing, planning and construction, technology, athletics, and child nutrition services. He has previously held administration positions at Dallas ISD, Del Valle ISD, and Huntsville ISD. Williams volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and with various committees of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He received a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi Valley State University, a Master of Education from Dallas Baptist University, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.

John Elliott of Austin is a Martindale-Hubbell AV-rated attorney specializing in commercial real estate and has practiced in Austin since 1987. Elliott was raised in Sonora, where his mother, Peggy, was a life-long high school and middle school teacher with the Sonora Independent School District until her retirement. Elliott received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas in Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.