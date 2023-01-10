Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,845 in the last 365 days.

Exposure to barbeque smoke in Vientiane, Lao PDR: gendered disparities and unequal exposures for grillers

In Lao PDR, the grilled food sector is a growing part of the informal food economy; staff have limited access to workplace or social protections, including national health insurance and paid sick leave. Female workers are particularly disadvantaged.

The Faculty of Public Health at the University of Health Sciences, Lao PDR, in
cooperation with SEI, conducted a research project, “Air pollution among grill
workers in Lao PDR: Issues of inequalities and gender”. The team analysed
the exposure of grill workers to PM2.5 and proposed risk reduction measures.

Emissions from grills from street vendors contribute very little to overall air pollution in Vientiane; however, localized exposure for individual workers is high, which can result in significant health impacts. More women than men work in the grilled food sector, and female grill workers are more likely to report respiratory symptoms than their male counterparts. Gender expectations affect who does what jobs and how much individuals are paid.

To minimize localized air pollution and the health problems from exposure to grill smoke, the health, environment, social and business sectors should collaborate to raise awareness, reduce emissions, support workers’ health, and support a sustainable clean air monitoring system.

You just read:

Exposure to barbeque smoke in Vientiane, Lao PDR: gendered disparities and unequal exposures for grillers

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.