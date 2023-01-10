Submit Release
Green Public Procurement in the EU: how to accelerate the green transition

Government purchasing accounts for 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. It follows, then, that building environmental requirements into these purchases can drive down governments’ share of this pollution and help countries meet their climate goals.

The most effective way to maximize these benefits is to place special focus on the sectors most damaging to the climate: particularly construction and road transport.

SEI researchers, with support from Breakthrough Energy , dove deep into the EU’s policies on what is known as Green Public Procurement (GPP), the practice of public purchasing with a priority on environmental harm reduction.

Please join us for this illuminating free webinar on 31 Jan, in which the GPP team will present their findings, highlighting their case studies of eight EU Member States and their common strengths and weaknesses in policy and practice. SEI’s researchers will identify solutions and recommendations on how authorities at the EU, national, regional and local levels can accelerate their decarbonization efforts through thoughtful procurement in construction and road transport.

A discussion and Q&A session will follow. Bring your curiosity! Register today.

A recording will be sent to all registrants after the event. So even if you cannot make it, please feel free to sign up!

