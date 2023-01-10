Submit Release
IMF commends Việt Nam’s macro-economic stabilisation policies

VIETNAM, January 10 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) Antoinette Sayeh has lauded Việt Nam for its high economic growth and controlled inflation over the past years, despite global uncertainties.

At a meeting with the head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, Trần Tuấn Anh, in Hà Nội on Monday, Sayeh spoke highly of guidelines and policies adopted by the Vietnamese Party and State to stabilise the macroeconomy and reform the growth model in response to climate change.

The IMF would always accompany Việt Nam in post-COVID-19 recovery and development, she pledged, expressing her hope for stronger cooperation with Vietnamese agencies, particularly the Economic Commission.

For his part, Anh said Vietnamese Party and State leaders always attached importance and listened to consultations and recommendations of the IMF, which had helped the country devise more effective macro-economic, fiscal and monetary policies.

He highlighted the IMF’s regular, quality reports on Việt Nam’s macro economy and thanked the fund for its support in personnel training.

Briefing the IMF delegation on Việt Nam’s macro-economic situation in 2019-22, lessons drawn from economic management, and development orientations and policies in the time ahead, the official called for more support from the fund. VNS

IMF commends Việt Nam's macro-economic stabilisation policies

