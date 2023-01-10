Saint Johnsbury- Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4000229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Weikel
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 334-4701
DATE/TIME: 1/09/23 @ 1430 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1295 Burroughs Road, Wheelock, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jeremy Currier
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
VICTIM: Mark Warren
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/09/23 at 1430 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to 1295 Burroughs Road, Wheelock for a report of Currier threatening Warren with a knife. Investigation revealed that Currier brandished a knife after making a comment about stabbing Warren. Currier was taken into custody and processed at the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/23 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov