Saint Johnsbury- Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4000229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Weikel                          

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 334-4701

 

DATE/TIME: 1/09/23 @ 1430 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1295 Burroughs Road, Wheelock, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Currier                                                

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

 

VICTIM: Mark Warren

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/09/23 at 1430 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to 1295 Burroughs Road, Wheelock for a report of Currier threatening Warren with a knife. Investigation revealed that Currier brandished a knife after making a comment about stabbing Warren. Currier was taken into custody and processed at the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/23 @ 1230 Hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

