Update** Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Cruelty to a Child: Subject to Sexual Conduct, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Luring a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002421

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates / Times

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION (s):

Sexual Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult (X2), a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1379(b)(2)

Cruelty to a Child: Subject to Sexual Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1304(b)(1)

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (X2), a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3253a(a)

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 3258(c)

Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 2601

Luring a Child, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 2828(a).



ACCUSED: Chad Hurlburt

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

**UPDATE: 01/10/2023**

After the initial arrest of Hurlburt, further information was received regarding additional victims. Subsequent investigation by detectives resulted in probable caused to be found for the arrest of Hurlburt. He was located at his residence in East Montpelier, taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks. Hurlburt was transported to the Washington County Superior Court where he was arraigned on additional charges of Cruelty to a child – subject to sexual conduct, Aggravated sexual assault of a child, Aggravated sexual assault, Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child, Luring a child. Hurlburt was held without bail and lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

On 04/22/2022 Detectives with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Bureau of Criminal of Investigation received a report from the Department for Children and Families outlining multiple allegations of sexual abuse involving Chad Hurlburt at his residence in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation with DCF resulted in probable cause to be found for Hurlburt’s arrest for the aforementioned violations. Hurlburt was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks. Hurlburt was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex, being held on no bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2022

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held on no bail

MUG SHOT: Included

Matthew Chin

Detective Trooper

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648