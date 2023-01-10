Monroe County: Update on PA 611 Road Closure

​

County: Monroe

Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough and Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street and Slateford Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Due to rock slide caused by heavy rains, PA 611 has been closed and detoured since December 6, 2022.





For the safety of the motoring public, this section of PA 611 must stay closed and detoured while a project to remove additional loose rock and secure the rock face is being design and constructed. Work will include scaling of loose rock, placing anchors into the rock, and installing wire mesh and concrete buttresses to secure the rock.





Once permits are obtained and design work is complete, construction is expected to take 6 months. All schedules are subject to change.





Traffic will continue to be detoured on PA 512, PA 33, US 209, Interstate 80, and Business Route 209.

Start date: 12/6/22

Est completion date: 8/31/23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

