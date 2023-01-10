Submit Release
Rolling Stop Planned for Sunday on SB I-83 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County

01/10/2023

Bridge spanning Eisenhower Blvd. to be inspected; lane restrictions planned on Eisenhower Blvd.

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a single rolling stop is planned for southbound Interstate 83 on Sunday morning so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be implemented on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work.


Weather permitting, a rolling stop of up to 15 minutes will begin at approximately 7:15 AM Sunday, January 15. The rolling stop will be from Exit 47 (Route 322 east/Hershey/Paxton Street) to Exit 46 A (I-283/I-76/Harrisburg Intl Airport). Exit 47 will remain open.


Eisenhower Boulevard will be restricted to a single lane in each direction at the bridge from approximately 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM.


Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow moving vehicles.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


