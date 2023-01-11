Dr. Linda E. Stone of Gentle Caring Dentistry Awarded As NJ Top Dentist
NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Linda E. Stone of Gentle Caring Dentistry for 2022.
We have had patients who have told us that they never could have imagined how much their life has improved simply due to their smile.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Linda E. Stone of Gentle Caring Dentistry for 2022. The philosophy that guides Gentle Caring Dentistry is giving patients outstanding care while also keeping them comfortable and relaxed. Dr. Stone believes that each patient deserves to have the smile of his or her dreams.
— Linda E. Stone, D.M.D.
“I strive to provide the best quality care but also to show patients that going to the dentist can be an enjoyable experience,” says Dr. Stone. By providing high-quality care and staying up-to-date with the latest innovations, Dr. Stone is able to help patients achieve their desired treatment outcomes.
“We have had patients who have told us that they never could have imagined how much their life has improved simply due to their smile,” Dr. Stone says.
Dr. Stone’s accomplishments in dentistry span decades. To date, one of the most rewarding aspects of her career is having her daughter, Dr. Vanna Stone, follow in her professional footsteps.
“To have inspired my daughter to become a dentist means that she could see how passionate I am about my work,” Dr. Stone explains. Outside of building better smiles, Gentle Caring Dentistry runs a scholarship for 3rd-year dental students at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Stone is proud to be making an impact.
“As a dentist there is no greater feeling than knowing you have truly helped someone,” she says.
