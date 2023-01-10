FlexCold establishing cold storage operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – FlexCold, a leading cold storage warehousing and logistics company, today announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $49.9 million investment will create 59 new jobs.

Headquartered in Charleston, FlexCold specializes in cold storage warehousing and logistics by providing customers with personalized cold storage expertise and targeting strategic locations that are advantageous to today’s evolving food supply chain. The company focuses on storing, handling, and distributing poultry, seafood, meat, packaged goods and frozen produce.

Located on Patriot Boulevard in North Charleston, the Dorchester County facility marks FlexCold’s first cold storage location in South Carolina and second facility in the United States. The new operations will include a highly modern, cold food storage facility to accommodate a diverse customer base with a focus on receiving a substantial amount of imported goods. Operationally, FlexCold will provide import and export services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration inspections, labeling and repacking, and cross-docking services.

Operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. Individuals interested in joining the FlexCold team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within a modern cold storage facility strategically located close to the Port of Charleston. We’re proud to further add to the economic development of the area in a meaningful and tangible way by helping meet the need to accommodate critical import and export business, specifically seafood.” -FlexCold Co-Founder Jeff Manno

“We are proud to announce another innovative cold storage chain locating in South Carolina. It’s companies such as FlexCold that will continue to enhance our supply chain by providing profound ideas and cutting-edge talent. We welcome FlexCold and look forward to the positive impact that they will make in the state and the Dorchester County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We welcome FlexCold to Dorchester County and celebrate the new opportunities that the company will create. South Carolina’s business-friendly climate, talented workforce and efficient infrastructure network make it the perfect location for FlexCold to establish new operations.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“SC Ports has significantly upgraded its refrigerated capabilities to efficiently handle more frozen and fresh products for the growing Southeast consumer base. FlexCold’s investment will complement these efforts and further enhance the cold chain in South Carolina. This innovative facility will expand the ability to move more frozen products, such as seafood, through the Port of Charleston.” -SC Ports President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Melvin

“We are excited to welcome FlexCold as the newest company in North Charleston and Dorchester County, as we know the large capital investment and new job opportunities will certainly have a positive and lasting effect on our community. The city of North Charleston proudly commits to remain business-friendly and attentive to the needs of FlexCold and all our local industries.” -City of North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey

“Cold storage is a fast-growing segment of the logistics and distribution business at the Port of Charleston, and Dorchester County is excited to welcome FlexCold. It’s encouraging to see such a dynamic company establish operations in our community. We thank FlexCold for their investment and look forward to their success.” -Dorchester County Council Chairman Stuart T. Friddle

FIVE FAST FACTS