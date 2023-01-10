Students encouraged to enter Radon Poster Contest

For immediate release: January 10, 2023 (23-002)

OLYMPIA – January is Radon Action Month. Students across the Northwest are encouraged to get creative and raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2023 Northwest Radon Poster Contest.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can buildup in homes both old and new. Testing is the only way to know if your home has radon because it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. Long-term radon exposure is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

Contest Information

Youth between the ages of 9 and 14 living in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington are eligible to participate in the poster contest. Students must either be enrolled in a public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense, or home school, or be a member of a sponsoring club, such as scouting, art, computer, science, or 4-H. Only one entry per student is allowed. The contest deadline is March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced by April 17. Find contest submission forms, lesson plans, and rules on the Northwest Radon Poster Contest website.

First, second, and third place winners will be selected from each state (Idaho, Oregon, and Washington). A regional grand prize will be selected from the winning submissions. First place posters from each state will be submitted to the 2024 National Radon Poster Contest. All participating students will learn about radon and how to reduce their risk of exposure.

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Radon Awareness Program, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and Washington Department of Health - Radon Program in collaboration with the Northwest Radon Coalition and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.

