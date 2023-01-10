Four E’s Scientific Expands Facilities to Support Four E’s USA’s Rapid Growth

New Facility Images

Four E’s Scientific has recently completed transition into their new Guangzhou facility to support the expansion of Four E’s USA.

The level of support from Four E's Scientific is astounding. Their engineering, quality, and sourcing teams have been key components to our customer and product line growth. ” — Brian Canna

WEST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four E’s Scientific has recently completed transition into their new Guangzhou facility to support the expansion of Four E’s USA. Four E’s USA is dedicated to providing high quality and advanced equipment and consumables in the areas of Histology, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology and Research Laboratories to North America. The expansion will support new product development efforts, increase production capacity, and increase the quality and engineering departments for the Four E’s USA’s customers. Four E’s USA works closely with distributors, life science companies, and end users to develop equipment, consumables, and liquid handling solutions.

The new facility is two floors and has a total area of 86,000 sq. ft. The space includes 32,000 sq. ft. of production space and 25,000 of warehouse space as well as office and product testing space. This is in addition to the 10,000 sq.ft. in warehouse and production space at Four E’s USA facility. The workforce count has also increased to:

R&D Engineers: 65

Production Staff: 35

Quality Team: 18

Warehousing Staff: 12

Four E’s USA has a rapidly growing product line to meet the needs of modern research and clinical laboratories. Leveraging Four E’s Scientific knowledge of heating and cooling equipment, mixing and stirring equipment, liquid handling equipment, molecular diagnostic and PCR equipment, and precision analyzers, Four E’s USA is experiencing explosive growth. Please contact Four E’s USA for more information regarding our products and services.