16-Year-Old CEO, Fashion Mogul & Author Kheris Rogers Preps for Black History Month with Teen Summit in LA on Feb 11

Kheris Rogers CEO of Flexin in My Complexion and Author of Children's Book "Shine Bright" on HarperCollins to Host "High Vibrations" Teen Summit on February 11th in Los Angeles and Virtually Once bullied for her beautiful dark, melanated skin tone, Kheris Rogers advocates for self esteem, representation, mental health awareness and other important issues teens face at her upcoming Teen Summit during Black History Month "Shine Bright" by Teen author Kheris Rogers encourages kids to believe in themselves and to celebrate each other for our unique qualities.

Her Foundation, Children's Book "Shine Bright" & Flexin In My Complexion Line Inspires Teens to Fearlessly Pursue Their Dreams & Celebrate their "Uniqueness"

Being beautiful means confidently knowing that you’re enough just the way you are.” — Kheris Rogers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once bullied for her dark, richly melanated complexion, Kheris Rogers is shining a light on the importance of self acceptance and "cultural kindness". Kheris said, “Beauty has nothing to do with the outside. It has to do with your inside by being nice, smart, creative. Being beautiful means confidently knowing that you’re enough just the way you are. When I look at myself in the mirror, I say nice things like, ‘I am smart. I am kind. I am confident.’ It’s empowering.”

Six years ago, Kheris Rogers came to national prominence when she turned the tables on bullies at school who made fun of her dark skin by launching her apparel brand Flexin' In My Complexion.™ Overnight, Kheris and her streetwear line, which champions self-love, self-worth and representation for Black girls and women, became a viral sensation! Iconic celebrities and pop culture figures including Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Keys, Whoopi Goldberg and Taraji P. Henson became some of the young fashionista's earliest supporters. Represented by LA Models, Kheris made history as one of the youngest designers to ever debut her line at NY Fashion Week.

At the still tender age of 16, the Los Angeles native and fashion CEO has added 'author' and 'humanitarian' to her growing list of attributions. Kheris hopes her children's book “Shine Bright” encourages kids -- especially from the Black community -- to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate themselves even when others don't.

Luana Kay Horry, Senior Editor at HarperCollins Children’s Books, calls Kheris "an inspiration to anyone who has ever been bullied for the things that make them beautiful," and noted that her story will "encourage all children to shine as bright as they can and on their own terms.” Learn more about Kheris' book here https://www.harpercollins.com/products/shine-bright-kheris-rogers?variant=40172136693794.

360 Magazine released its coveted 2023 “Most Interesting” list, which includes teen CEO, fashion designer, social influencer and anti-bullying advocate Kheris Rogers among other notable figures. According to the publisher Vaughn Lowery, “The list champions the most powerful emerging personalities; many of whom have had an impact within marginalized communities around the world, outpacing many social constructs."

Continuing her work to empower her peers, Kheris will mark Black History Month with her second annual youth symposium hosted by The Kheris Rogers Foundation in partnership with the Jenesee Center on February 11, 2023. Developed for youth ages 14 - 18, the "High Vibration Youth Summit is free to participants and will take place on the beautiful campus of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, CA. Sessions offered via live stream will allow teens anywhere to engage and participate virtually.

With programming designed to offer a safe space for teens to engage in open dialogue around topics of importance, “High Vibration” will also focus on the effects constant exposure to social media has on the self-esteem and relationship building skills of high school-aged youth. A tour of the college campus will also be available for interested guests.

Registration to attend the "High Vibration" Teen Summit (virtually or in-person) will open soon. Check for updates on programming, speakers and additional details at flexininmycomplexion.com or follow Kheris @kherispoppin and @officialflexininmycomplexion. To subscribe to the #FlexininMyComplexion community, visit https://flexininmycomplexion.com/.

About Kheris Rogers

Kheris Rogers is a model, dancer, singer, actress, CEO, philanthropist and the world's youngest designer to ever showcase her clothing line, Flexin' In My Complexion at New York Fashion Week. Kheris started her now-famed clothing line after years of being bullied in school because of her dark skin complexion. Her story of how she turned lemons into lemonade has been televised by NBC, CBS, and The Steve Harvey Show. Her designs have been worn by cultural icons including Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson and Alicia Keys. Kheris was named by LeBron James as one of the strongest women who inspired him to create his Nike shoe Lebron XVI. Kheris has been featured on Teen Vogue's “21 Under 21 list” and is part of the girl group Run the World. Kheris continues to use her platform to speak out against bullying and to uplift Black girls and young people everywhere.

Honors & Awards

Previously named to "Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21", 16-year-old CEO, philanthropist and author Kheris Rogers recently received the 2022 "Change Makers" Award and was among 14 influential leaders in their industries recognized by STREAM Global Innovations, a S.T.E.A.M. focused, youth founded non-profit that honors individuals or organizations positively impacting underrepresented students and families at its annual fundraising gala. Recognized for the work she does to "inspire, impact and lead the next generations valiantly", Kheris Rogers was named among Disney's "NextGen Sheroes". The award was presented as part of Disney's memorable film Enchanted's 15th anniversary and the release of its follow up film Disenchanted. Disney+ and the cast—including Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown—crowned seven young ladies. Kheris and each of the NextGen Sheroes received "crowns" to represent their nobility and leadership, as well as other special gifts to acknowledge their outstanding contributions to the culture and community.

