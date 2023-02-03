"Nine" produced by Silver Lining Entertainment & Directed by Chris Attoh, Premieres at the Jo'Burg Film Festival

The international thriller is set in Accra, Ghana and was produced in association with Ghanaian production company, A-Factory Ltd

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International thriller "Nine" set in Accra, Ghana, produced by Silver Lining and directed by actor Chris Attoh premieres this week at 7:30 p.m. on February 2, 2023, at "Theatre on the Square" at the Joburg Film Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The story covers a string of young women killed in a ritualistic manner during a full Ghanaian moon, a forensic consultant calls in the help of a homicide detective from the U.S. as the investigation unfolds, they quickly find that they are caught in the middle of an elite group of nine hooded all female assassins' quest to stop a dark supernatural force prophesied to gain immortality by the next Blue Moon.

The “NINE” cast is an eclectic mix of South African, Nigerian, American and Ghanaian actors led by Rosemary Zimu (Netflix’s African Original series “Shadow” and the hit TV series, “Savage Beauty,”), Director and Actor Chris Attoh (ALLBLK’s “Lace,” “A House Divided,” “Snap” and Netflix’s “Sylvia”), Kate Henshaw, (Netflix hit TV series, “Blood Sisters,” “Chief Daddy,” and the newly released film “The Set Up 2”) and Damien D. Smith (FXs “Snowfall” and USAs “The Purge”).

The feature film and characters were created and written by Erica Joy (BET’s “The Family Business” and “The Black Hamptons”). Silver Lining Entertainment is producing the film in association with Ghanaian production company, A-Factory Ltd and was shot in Accra, Ghana and Los Angeles, CA.

“It's an amazing experience to be an African American woman premiering an international film in South Africa that their company also financed,” White said. “You can rarely go back to your roots and make a movie happen, and that's exactly what we did with "Nine." We created a Pan-African movie that will transcend over time and all races.”

Angela White is the founder of Silver Lining Entertainment, LLC a family-owned multimedia entertainment company based in Los Angeles, California, and she also founded Backstage Pass to the Movie Industry, an online educational platform for those who wish to gain more knowledge in the arts, entertainment, and media. Most recently, she launched Dreamers with Purpose, a non-profit organization that assists people of color, women, and those who are financially disadvantaged with dream and purpose fulfillment. Having been poured into professionally and personally by industry professionals and leaders, Angela is intentional about paying it forward in her day-to-day work.

As the first African American woman to produce and own a production company that released a theatrically faith-based film, entitled "A Question of Faith," featuring Kim Fields and Richard T. Jones, Angela continues to open doors of opportunity for people of all backgrounds and walks of life through her work. Transitioning from talent management to production, Angela serves as a member of the Producers Guild of America, and her films have showcased some of today’s top Hollywood talent, including: "4Play," featuring Tiffany Haddish; "The Last Letter," starring Omari Hardwick; "The Sin Seer," starring Isaiah Washington and Salli Richardson; and "My Favorite Five," starring Brian White and Jay Ellis, among others. Her work can also be seen on the TV series, "Pump," which features Ray J and Michael Jai White, the TV series, "Laugh Tonight with Damon Williams," ALLBLK s TV series, "Lace" starring Maryam Basir and Skyh Black, A24 s upcoming feature film "The Inspection," and ALLBLK s TV series, "A La Carte." Thus, further positioning Angela as a force to be reckoned with onscreen and off-screen.

