Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,862 in the last 365 days.

01-10-2023 Mega Millions Reaches $1.1 Billion for Tuesday Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – Not to be outdone by a recent fellow draw game, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $576.8 million. The jackpot has increased as a result of continued high volumes of play and unmatched numbers.

The jackpot is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot to date, and if hit, would be the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Mega Millions was hit six times in 2022, with the last jackpot being claimed off the October 14 drawing at $502 million. Tuesday night marks the 24th drawing in the current jackpot run.

Friday’s drawing produced five second-tier winners of $1 million, and 115 third-tier winners of at least $10,000.

“We enter 2023 with another exciting jackpot,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “This is the third-highest in Mega Millions history, and this is definitely a lively time in the Lottery world. We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.”

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Tuesday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

You just read:

01-10-2023 Mega Millions Reaches $1.1 Billion for Tuesday Draw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.