- Statewide Virtual Job Fair Jan. 12

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 10, 2023) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is partnering with Silicon Slopes to host a virtual job fair, Thursday, Jan. 12. About 100 Utah employers will participate in the free online event. Employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide.

“We are excited to partner with Silicon Slopes to feature opportunities for those who may have recently experienced a layoff or for others looking for a new job in the new year,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “Despite recent tech layoffs, Utah’s strong economy offers many options for Utahns to find the next step in their careers.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in information technology, aerospace, healthcare, government, banking, transportation, education, food service, e-commerce and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

“We know that many skills are transferable between industries. This job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers to explore their options,” said Clint Betts, CEO of Silicon Slopes. “Many tech workers have the skills that easily transfer into fields like aerospace and defense, manufacturing or life sciences.”

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' On the day of the event, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 50,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employers who want to participate in the free event should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/ workforce.

