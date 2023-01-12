Revere Partners and Toothapps Connect to Facilitate Dental Innovation
Toothapps and Revere Partners both share a similar vision that innovation is key to expanding accessibility in dentistry”WAYZATA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revere Partners and toothapps connect™ have combined efforts to create Connected Dentistry™, easing the barriers to innovation within the dental industry. Revere Partners and several of its portfolio companies will be available as Preferred Products within the toothapps leading interoperability exchange, expanding dental practices’ ability to provide enhanced oral wellness to the patients they serve. This agreement will remove the barriers both for dental technology companies to access the marketplace of dental professionals, provide industry leading technology services, as well as allow a simple way for dental professionals to invest in the industry they love.
"Toothapps and Revere Partners both share a similar vision that innovation is key to expanding accessibility in dentistry”, states Jeremy Krell, Managing Partner of Revere Partners. “By allowing dental professionals to invest in Revere through toothapps connect, as well as making it easy for our progressive oral technologies to access the dental market, Revere and toothapps will help usher in a new wave of technology in dentistry.”
“I believe that both Revere Partners and toothapps are leading the way in dental innovation,” said toothapps Co-Founder Dr. Bryan Laskin. “We both are committed to making technology simple and open, both for dental practices and dental technology vendors. Toothapps and Revere work hard to be the best partner to the companies and practices we are lucky to serve. So, it is only natural that we would work together across several initiatives to create Connected Dentistry™.”
About toothapps™ :
Toothapps™ is the leader in creating Connect Dentistry™ through its simple, open data interoperability. Toothapps native solutions help create value for dental practices by putting the patients first. These solutions include fully integrated websites, calendar, secure messaging, teledentistry, paperless forms, secure instant messaging and business intel that simply increase practice profitability while making dentistry more convenient and elevating the dental patient experience.
Toothapps also partners with innovative dental companies that are aligned in the mission to provide simple, open, inexpensive access of data to the owners and stewards of this information; dental patients and the providers that care for them.
About Revere Partners:
Revere Partners recognized and identified an inefficiency in bringing innovative products and services to market: that dental and oral health was underfunded as an industry and ripe for investment. Revere takes great pride in being able to see an opportunity from multiple perspectives, from its clinical merits through its channel partner or growth strategy. With a team consisting of key opinion leaders, each with their own networks, each bringing credibility and awareness to the table, Revere handles high volumes of deal flow and moves through diligence quickly to provide an excellent source of risk-adjusted return and diversification for investors.
