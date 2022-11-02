Planet HIPAA™ Becomes Connected Solution for Toothapps™
Industry Interoperability Leader Connecting Popular HIPAA Compliance Solution
We are excited to work with a company that has the reputation of Planet HIPAA. Toothapps is committed to making technology simple and open, while providing massive value to dental practices.”WAYZATA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet HIPAA, has signed on as the first official toothapps Connect Solution with toothapps. Planet HIPAA’s HIPAA Autopilot end-to-end HIPAA compliance solution is now a preferred software solution for toothapps, who will sell HIPAA Autopilot to dental practices across the country. This agreement allows Planet HIPAA's simple way to complete your annual risk analysis, customize HIPAA policies and procedures and annual, online team HIPAA training to be integrated into toothapp’s rapidly growing family of solutions that work to create Connected Dentistry™.
"Planet HIPAA is very excited to begin our strategic partnership with ToothApps. HIPAA can be a challenging and complex subject, but when I created HIPAA Autopilot by Planet HIPAA, the mission was to create a comprehensive, customizable HIPAA Compliance software solution that supports dental organization HIPAA Compliance”, states Dr. Danika Brinda, President/CEO Planet HIPAA. “HIPAA Autopilot allows dental practices to easily navigate complex regulations, create an organization-specific HIPAA Compliance program, and breathe a sigh of relief knowing they have a supportive partner to help achieve and maintain HIPAA Compliance. The toothapps and Planet HIPAA partnership brings together common goals and strategies to support dental organizations with comprehensive and easy to use solutions.”
HIPAA Autopilot is a comprehensive HIPAA compliance system that was developed by Dr. Danika Brinda, national HIPAA expert, for dental practices. It’s currently trusted and relied on by hundreds of practices across the country. The end-to-end HIPAA compliance solution allows dental providers to easily comply with HIPAA regulations through a simple online tool. From the HIPAA risk analysis to annual, online team training, HIPAA Autopilot makes life easier for team members and reduces stress and liability exposure in dental practices.
“We are excited to work with a company that has the reputation and success of Planet HIPAA,” said toothapps Co-Founder Dr. Bryan Laskin. “We are committed to making technology simple and open, while providing massive value to dental practices. We at toothapps believe that being the best partner in dentistry attracts the best partners to work with and Planet HIPAA is a great example of this. Working with Planet HIPAA will allow us to help address a common need for dental practices; an easy, inexpensive, entertaining way to achieve HIPAA compliance.”
About toothapps™ :
Toothapps™ is an industry leader in providing information exchange and value producing technology company focused on creating simple, open data interoperability in healthcare.
Toothapps native solutions help create value for dental practices by putting the patients first. These solutions include fully integrated websites, calendar, secure messaging, teledentistry, paperless forms, and business intel that simply increase practice profitability while making dentistry more convenient and elevating the dental patient experience.
Toothapps also partners with innovative dental companies that are aligned in the mission to provide simple, open, inexpensive access of data to the owners and stewards of this information; dental patients and the providers that care for them.
For more information visit toothapps.com
About Planet HIPAA:
Planet HIPAA is a unique HIPAA compliance solution to dentists’ regulatory needs through its revolutionary, online based HIPAA compliance tool, HIPAA Autopilot. The comprehensive solution allows providers to develop policies and conduct annual HIPAA training in order to comply with HIPAA regulations. Learn more at planethipaa.com
