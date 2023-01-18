Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,268 in the last 365 days.

ALABAMA OPIOID PREVENTION INITIATIVE FOR YOUTH

Be Smart Don't Start Logo

High school basketball player is injured during practice. He is lying on floor holding his knee and his coach is kneeling next to him with other players standing around looking concerned.

High school basketball player is injured during practice

High school injured teen with a knee brace and crutches is talking with his coach in the locker room about taking more pain pills and buying them online and not prescribed by a doctor.

High school injured teen talking with his coach in the locker room

Prevention efforts are the first line of defense against risky or harmful substance abuse.

Our kids need to learn to never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to them. Never take a pill from a friend or bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous, and one pill can kill.”
— Sallye R. Longshore, Director, Children’s Trust Fund
MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research shows that ninety percent of Americans who have a substance use disorder started using drugs or alcohol before the age of 18. The earlier someone starts using substances, the greater their chances are of developing a substance use disorder.* Prevention efforts are the first line of defense against risky or harmful substance abuse.

In Alabama, the opioid crisis is a public health and economic crisis. Alabama is ranked #7 in the U.S. for the number of non-fatal opioid overdoses and Walker County is ranked as one of the highest counties in the country at #5.** Minors and adults are dying, and families are being devastated. This epidemic discriminates against no one. It affects all demographics, and every sector of our economy is affected from urban settings to isolated rural communities.

More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.*** This marks a dramatic increase in 2022 – from four out of ten to six out of ten – in the number of pills that can kill. It is important to educate Alabama youth, teens, and parents on how one becomes addicted to opioids, how to prevent becoming addicted, and what resources are available to provide hope and help.

To address these issues, the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention/Children’s Trust Fund (ADCANP) has launched an Opioid Prevention Initiative. The Initiative includes PSAs, videos, web site, a social media component, digital ads, educational guides and posters, billboards, resources for help, and more. The website was created to be like a social media site to engage youth on their level. You can learn more about the Initiative at https://besmartdontstart.com/.

Sallye R. Longshore, Director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention/ Children’s Trust Fund, states “Children are the invisible victims of the opioid epidemic. Not only does parental substance abuse often lead to the abuse and neglect of children, but abused and neglected children tend to grow up to be substance-dependent adults. Our kids need to learn to never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to them. Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous, and one pill can kill.”

ADCANP awarded Fowler Davis 4 Change a grant to produce this Initiative. "We are honored to work with ADCANP on this very important project. Our goal is to provide prevention education and empower our youth to become better educated about the effects and dangers of opioid addiction," states Barbara Fowler, Co-Founder of Fowler Davis 4 Change, a (501(c)(3) nonprofit, whose vision is to change lives through visual storytelling to create Awareness, Empowerment, and Action.

Statistic Sources:
* https://drugfree.org/reports/adolescent-substance-use-americas-1-public-health-problem/#:~:text=90%25%20of%20Americans%20who%20meet,at%20age%2021%20or%20older.
** https://nemsis.org/opioid-overdose-tracker/
*** https://www.dea.gov/alert/dea-laboratory-testing-reveals-6-out-10-fentanyl-laced-fake-prescription-pills-now-contain

Learn More:
Be Smart Don’t Start. Opioids Ruins Lives. https://besmartdontstart.com/
Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention/Children’s Trust Fund https://ctf.alabama.gov/
Fowler Davis 4 Change https://www.fowlerdavis4change.org/

Barbara Fowler
Fowler Davis 4 Change
+1 205-907-4707
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Sports Injury-Opioids Ruin Lives

You just read:

ALABAMA OPIOID PREVENTION INITIATIVE FOR YOUTH

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.