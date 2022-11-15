CHILDREN'S TRUST FUND OF ALABAMA LAUNCHES DIGITAL SAFETY PREVENTION CAMPAIGN FOR ALABAMA'S YOUTH
This series of videos and resource guides discusses topics related to digital safety, awareness, and prevention.
There’s a lot of concern these days about the impact of social media and our teens using devices 24/7, the decay of inter-personal social skills, and all the different harms to kids’ mental wellness.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology has drastically changed the environment our kids are growing up in. Parents are feeling overwhelmed and frustrated by the barrage of exploitation dangers facing their children online.
— Sallye Longshore, Director, Children's Trust Fund of Alabama
Sallye Longshore, Director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, says “We are committed to the prevention of child maltreatment. We advocate for children and the strengthening of families. There’s a lot of concern these days about the impact of social media and our teens using devices 24/7, the decay of inter-personal social skills, and all the different harms to kids’ mental wellness.”
Most young people long for some type of interaction with others that seems genuine. Sadly, more and more online predators are leveraging this reality. As technology advances, new forms of crimes emerge. Never before has it been easier for perpetrators to make contact with children, share images of abuse, hide their identity and profits – and inspire each other to commit further crimes.
The Children’s Trust Fund wants to provide resources to help parents protect their children in this every-changing digital age. This series of videos and resource guides discusses topics related to digital safety, awareness, and prevention. These are effective tools for increasing public awareness or as tools to support training for educators, law enforcement, service providers, lawmakers, engaging parents and other community members in a dialogue on the importance of prevention and digital safety. Visit https://ctf.alabama.gov/digital-safety/ for all the videos and resources.
“As parents, guardians, allies, and educators, we must work every day to ensure young people feel safe enough to come to us if a decision they made goes sideways. Not having these conversations doesn’t protect them from the harm, it leaves them ill-equipped to know how to handle a problem when it happens,” states Barbara Fowler, Co-Founder of Fowler Davis 4 Change.
We encourage parents to be educated about privacy settings and share with their kids the importance of having the correct privacy settings on all apps and online gaming platforms they use. Talk with your kids about setting boundaries with their technology. Creating healthy tech habits is an important part of protecting your kids online and offline and helps them become educated and empowered to make smart choices.
