Mother and Daughter Duo Launches DNA-Based Wellness Coaching to Empower and Educate Women of Color
We saw a need for a health company that caters specifically to the unique needs of black women and their families.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederica and Nicole Richardson, a black mother and daughter duo, are excited to announce the launch of Veste Health, a DNA-based wellness company dedicated to empowering and educating women of color. With over 15 years of combined experience in the health and wellness industry, Veste Health aims to leverage clients' DNA to unlock personalized health solutions that help clients achieve their health goals.
Nicole Richardson has a doctorate in clinical psychology from Nova Southeastern University and a post-baccalaureate certificate from Maryland University of Integrative Health. Frederica Richardson has a BS in chemistry from South Carolina State University and health coaching certifications from Dr. Sears Wellness Institute and Cuyahoga Community College.
The Veste coaching program is not the traditional "one size fits all" wellness program, but rather a precision care solution that understands that change is difficult and that individual care and guidance are necessary to overcome ailing health conditions.
"We saw a need for a health company that caters specifically to the unique needs of black women and their families," said Nicole Richardson, co-founder of Veste Health. "As black women, we often face significant barriers to healthcare, from discrimination to inadequate access to resources. We want to change that by creating a safe and welcoming space for our community to access the care and support they deserve."
Veste Health services include preventative care, health coaching, and support groups. The company also hosts educational events and workshops to promote wellness and self-advocacy within the black community.
"Our ultimate goal is to create a ripple effect of positive change within our community," said Frederica Richardson, co-founder of Veste Health. "By providing the tools and resources necessary for women to prioritize their health and well-being, we hope to see a transformation not only in the lives of the individuals we serve, but in the overall health of the black community as a whole."
Veste Health offers an affordable subscription of only $150 per month for up-to 120 minutes of coaching using their website https://vestehealth.com. The company is currently accepting new clients. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call: +1 844.698.3783
About Veste Health
Unlike traditional wellness coaching, Veste Health provides coaching based on DNA reports which leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to ensure precise recommendations. Our customized wellness reports, based on hundreds of thousands of unique gene variants, are easy to read and interpret. They provide personalized lifestyle, dietary and supplement recommendations.
About Cultural Relevance
Cultural Relevance fuels innovative multicultural companies ready to challenge the status quo. Unlike traditional agency networks that fight tooth and nail for large Fortune 500 and global conglomerates, we pride ourselves on growing with our clients from idea to exit. CR ensures multicultural companies have access to high-quality resources and talent.
