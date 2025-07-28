Saint Sauveur 1972 Wins Double Bronze at Miami Global Spirits Awards

Melky Jean - CEO and Founder of Saint Sauveur 1972, LLC Saint Sauveur 1972 - Bronze Flavored Rum Winner at Miami Global Spirits Awards Saint Sauveur 1972 - Bronze Aged Rum 5 Years and Under Winner at Miami Global Spirits Awards

Saint Sauveur 1972 wins Bronze at the Miami Global Spirits Awards in its first competition, honored for both aged and flavored rum under 5 years.

To be awarded in our very first competition—alongside some of the most respected names in the industry—is an incredible honor. This recognition reinforces what we’ve believed from the beginning” — Melky Jean

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Sauveur 1972 , the premium rum brand inspired by the legacy of Haitian resilience and craftsmanship, proudly announces its recent recognition at the Miami Global Spirits Awards, where it received Bronze Medals in two competitive categories:• The 4 year expression won bronze in the Aged Rum 5 Years and Under category.• The 2 year expression won bronze in the Flavored Rum category.This recognition celebrates Saint Sauveur 1972’s commitment to quality, flavor, and storytelling through spirits. The award-winning rums are part of a growing portfolio that honors the historical journey of Haitian refugees who arrived in America in 1972 aboard the ship Saint Sauveur—a moment that inspired the brand’s name and mission.“Our goal has always been to craft a product worthy of the legacy it represents,” said Melky Jean, Founder and CEO of Saint Sauveur 1972. “To be awarded in our very first competition—alongside some of the most respected names in the industry—is an incredible honor. This recognition reinforces what we’ve believed from the beginning: Saint Sauveur 1972 isn’t just a story of heritage, it’s a world-class spirit crafted with purpose, quality, and pride.”Judged by a panel of internationally respected spirits experts, the Miami Global Spirits Awards recognizes excellence in taste, quality, and innovation. With hundreds of entries from around the world, the competition shines a spotlight on standout brands that are redefining the industry.Saint Sauveur 1972 is now available at all Total Wine & Spirit locations across Florida, as well as, Tri-County Discount Liquors (Margate), Macabi Havana Lounge (Las Olas Blvd), Española Cigar Bar & Lounge (Miami Beach), Casa de Montecristo Cigar Lounge & Bar (Boca Raton), Rare Collects Liquor & Wine (Miami).For more information about Saint Sauveur 1972, visit www.saintsauveur1972.com or follow @saintsauveur1972 on social platforms.

