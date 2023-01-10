From One Carter to Another: Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers Met with Blood Cancer Survivor Carter Gettler.
Flyers goalie Carter Hart met with Histiocytosis survivor after the Flyers-Maple Leafs game this past Sunday. Fulfilling a dream two years in the making.
The Meeting
Two years in the making, Histiocytosis survivor Carter Gettler met with Carter Hart in person after the Flyers game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 8th,2023. Back in 2021, Carter Gettler sent Hart a set of "CocoStrong" bracelets as part of a fundraising for his treatment. To young Carter’s surprise, Hart sent back a signed jersey, and a video message. Now, in 2023, Carter Gettler finally got the chance to meet one of his sports heroes, Carter Hart, in person.
Carter Gettler’s Battle
Carter was first diagnosed with a rare blood cancer known as Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) in the summer of 2020 at the age of 5. He went through a year and a half of treatment and has been finished with chemo since December 29,2021; though his immune system is still weakened, so he gets sick more than the average 7-year old.
Histiocytosis
Histiocytosis (histio) is a rare condition affecting children and adults. It is treated primarily with chemotherapy and radiation. Since it is very rare, funding for research is severely limited. For more information on Histiocytosis, go to www.histio.org
The Association
The Histiocytosis Association is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the unique needs of patients and families dealing with the effects of histiocytic disorders while leading the search for a cure. In addition, the Association promotes scientific and medical investigation into histiocytic disorders through its research programs with the aim of establishing better treatments, a cure, and prevention of the diseases.
