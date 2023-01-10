Beacon Media + Marketing Releases New Information About the Role of Recruitment Marketing for Therapy Practices
EINPresswire.com/ --
Beacon Media + Marketing just released a new guide detailing the role marketing plays in recruitment for therapy practices. And as the mental health space has seen labor shortages due to burnout and lack of options, recruitment efforts should be prioritized for a new market of job seekers.
Job candidates looking for work in the mental health space, just like in many other industries, have been looking at much more than the standard 401K package or health benefits. In today’s job market, candidates are looking for work environments that offer them more than just a job – a work culture that fits with their life and needs.
With job candidates focusing largely on ideal company culture, it is important to highlight the elements of a company culture that job candidates seek. And working with a marketing company can help a business isolate and highlight these elements in the best way.
A few questions that today’s job applicants are asking include:
• How does a company treat its staff?
• Is a company going to care about me?
• Will a new employee be just another number?
• What is working for this business really like?
With the prevalence of online review sites such as Glassdoor and Google Business Profile, today job seekers can get an inside glimpse into mental health practice before they ever send out a resume. And when a business utilizes marketing tools to highlight company culture, you can then present your company in the best light.
