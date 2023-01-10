The RIDGEPRO® Launches New Website With Enhanced Functionality

CRANFORD, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cranford, NJ, Strawder Family Innovations, LLC is proud to announce the launch of a new website for its flagship product, The RIDGEPRO®, the premium device in steep-slope roofing safety. As the brand has grown, new alliances with affiliates and distributors necessitated additional product information and purchasing features. The enhanced website can be found at: www.TheRIDGEPRO.com. The launch will be accompanied by an information campaign in social and traditional media.

The RIDGEPRO® was originally developed to serve professionals in the roofing industry by providing quick access and improved safety on a steep-slope roof. In recent years, the brand’s reputation and reach have allowed it to become known in diverse industries including solar panel installation, insurance claims adjusting, chimney repair, and holiday lighting installations.

“With the launch of The RIDGEPRO’s new website we have reached another milestone in our growth plan,” said Brandon Strawder, CEO of Strawder Family Innovations. “It is part of our mission to reduce the number of falls and fatalities in roofing and other industries that require being on a steep-slope roof.”

The RIDGEPRO® is made in the USA with skilled workmanship and high quality materials including aircraft-grade aluminum. The product is UL tested, easy-to-assemble, and intuitive to use. The RIDGEPRO® can be purchased directly from the website or through a nationwide network of distributors and affiliates.

Principals from Strawder Family Innovations, LLC are available for interview.