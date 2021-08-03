Submit Release
The RIDGEPRO™ Brings Its Safety Message To The International Roofing Expo 2021

The RIDGEPRO™ The Premium Device for Steep-Slope Roofing Safety is the flagship brand of Strawder Family Innovations. We Take Roof Safety Personally.

UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RIDGEPRO™ will advance its mission to dramatically reduce the number of injuries and fatalities in steep-slop roofing applications by bringing its product and safety message to The International Roofing Expo in Las Vegas, NV, from August 10-12, 2021. The RIDGEPRO is the flagship brand of Strawder Family Innovations and is known for its superior engineering and quality craftsmanship. The RIDGEPRO is manufactured in the US in East Canton, Ohio.

The product has been steadily gaining traction with roofing professionals and has achieved strong alliances with many distribution channels. Due to The RIDGEPRO’s recent manufacturing/distribution expansion, Strawder Family Innovations is now able to make The RIDGEPRO available to additional distribution partners. Whether you need just one roof anchor system or hundreds to help keep your workers safe, stop by Booth #2623 and let us know your requirements. Show specials are available for orders placed on the floor.

If The RIDGEPRO has worked in your business to prevent a fall or save a life, share your story with us. We Take Roof Safety Personally.
Please visit us at Booth #2623.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bianca Chapman
The Reach Group
Bianca.Chapman@thereachgrp.com
201.321.3373

Strawder Family Innovations key officers are available for interview.

