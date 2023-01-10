Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit
Presented by Dano’s Tequila on Thurs. Feb 16, Event Offers Samples of More than a Dozen Tacos, Tequila Cocktails and Tickets to Evening's Pro Tennis Matches
Delray Beach Open's inaugural Tacos, Tequila & Tennis event is not only guaranteed to be fun & delicious, but a great opportunity to benefit one of our favorite local nonprofits, Love Serving Autism.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Open (https://yellowtennisball.com/) has announced a brand new event for the 2023 tournament: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis. Benefitting the local non-profit organization Love Serving Autism, the inaugural event takes place on February 16, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm (VIP admission starts at 6:00pm; General admission at 6:30pm). Tacos, Tequila and Tennis is presented by Dano’s Tequila and offers a match made in heaven: samples of tacos, cocktails featuring tequila and top-tier tennis at the Delray Beach Open. Celebrating 25 years at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center on Atlantic Avenue, the Delray Beach Open is held annually and will take place February 10 to 19, 2023.
Guests of the inaugural Tacos, Tequila and Tennis event can sample more than a dozen of the best tacos Delray Beach (and surrounding cities) has to offer while enjoying tequila cocktails provided by Dano’s Tequila at the on-site Hospitality Pavilion. From savory or sweet to spicy and crispy, there is sure to be a taco for everyone! After enjoying tacos and tequila, guests are welcome to head out to Stadium Court to watch the evening’s pro tennis matches. Second round matches will be featured during this night of tennis!
WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 6:00pm-8:00pm
COST:
GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm
Providing access to unlimited sampling of tacos and tequila. Attendees are welcome to vote for the best taco in town! *ONLY 200 TIX Available. $90 + tax per person.
VIP ACCESS: 6:00pm – 8:00pm
These unique tickets provide you with 30 minutes of exclusive tasting of all Tacos and Tequila! *ONLY 150 TIX Available. $110 + tax per person.
To purchase tickets, click here.
DETAILS:
All Tacos, Tequila and Tennis tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening’s pro tennis matches. If you wish to upgrade your seat type, please contact the box office for pricing options, please call 561-330-6000 x 1
QUOTES:
Adam Baron, Director of Business Development, Delray Beach Open:
“Following the success of our Game, Set, Pour event, which sells out year after year, we decided to introduce another off-court event celebrating South Florida’s best food and drink pairings – this time with a taco theme. The Delray Beach Open's inaugural Tacos, Tequila and Tennis event is not only guaranteed to be fun and delicious, but also a great opportunity to benefit one of our favorite local nonprofits, Love Serving Autism.
Michelle Chernoff, Managing Director, Dano’s Tequila:
“We are thrilled to be the Official Sponsor of the Delray Beach Open's inaugural Tacos, Tequila and Tennis event, benefiting the Love Serving Autism non-profit. This is a match made in heaven - delicious tacos, refreshing Dano's tequila cocktails, and top-tier tennis, all in support of a great cause. We can't wait to sample some of the best tacos Delray Beach has to offer and cheer on the pro tennis players during the evening matches. This is sure to be a memorable event for all who attend, and we are honored to be a part of it.”
Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix, Love Serving Autism, Founder:
"Love Serving Autism is a proud charity partner for the 2023 Delray Beach Open's Tacos, Tequila and Tennis Event on February 16. The funds will benefit our therapeutic programming serving children and adults with autism and developmental challenges on and off the court."
About Love Serving Autism
Love Serving Autism’s mission is to expand life skills, especially functional communication, through multidisciplinary specialized therapeutic tennis instruction to increase community inclusion and independence of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Developmental Challenges. The goal is for the participants to apply their newly learned skills throughout the community, including school, workplace, social/recreational gatherings, and home settings. We provide education and training to coaches and tennis professionals for an adaptive tennis specialization in the industry. To learn more, visit https://loveservingautism.org/.
About The Delray Beach Open: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 10-19, 2023 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2023 will be its 25th year in Delray Beach, and 31st overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour event is in its 14th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.
About the ATP: As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by Pepperstone, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
About the ATP Champions Tour: The ATP Champions Tour brings together many of the greatest tennis players in history for competitive and entertaining tournaments around the world. Players are either formerly ranked No. 1 in the world in singles, a Grand Slam singles champion or finalist, or a singles player on a winning Davis Cup team. Players must be retired from ATP Tour competition and each event can invite wild card entrants of its choice. The Delray Beach Open features a 3-day format.
About The City of Delray Beach: In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."
