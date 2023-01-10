Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit

Delray Beach Open Love Serving Autism Logo Tacos, Tequila and Tennis Logo

Presented by Dano’s Tequila on Thurs. Feb 16, Event Offers Samples of More than a Dozen Tacos, Tequila Cocktails and Tickets to Evening's Pro Tennis Matches

Delray Beach Open's inaugural Tacos, Tequila & Tennis event is not only guaranteed to be fun & delicious, but a great opportunity to benefit one of our favorite local nonprofits, Love Serving Autism.” — Adam Baron, Dir. of Business Development, Delray Beach Open